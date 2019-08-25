Breaking News Alert
Tropics Update: Tropical Storm Dorian forms in the Atlantic; Watching two other disturbances

Former NC sheriff’s office sergeant sentenced for stealing drugs and guns

News
Posted: / Updated:
GAVEL COURT LAW JUDGE LEGAL JUSTICE.jpg

RALEIGH, NC (AP) – A former sergeant with a sheriff’s department in North Carolina has been sentenced to four years behind bars following an investigation found that he stole firearms and drugs.

U.S. Attorney Robert Higdon said in a news release earlier this week that an investigation found that 35-year-old Brandon Scott Hawks of Ayden stole firearms and drugs when he was a sergeant with the Gates County Sheriff’s Office. In February, Hawks pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a stolen firearm.

The State Bureau of Investigation led the probe, which found the drugs and firearms were stolen between roughly 2014 and 2017. It also found that Hawks stole or mishandled illegal drugs, including heroin and crack cocaine.

After he’s released from prison, Hawks will be on supervised release for three years.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: