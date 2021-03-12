Former officer and his brother, both charged with murder in Florence, remain in jail without bond

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – One of the brothers charged with murder in connection with a recent Florence shooting is a former police officer.

Johnny Anthony Wells, 52, of Hampton, has worked for several different departments in South Carolina, most recently with the Hampton Police Department in 2014. He left the agency in October of that year because he was “unable to perform duties of a police officer due to a medical condition,” according to the SC Criminal Justice Academy.

Wells has been charged with murder, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and criminal conspiracy, in connection with a deadly shooting on Tuesday in the 7000 block of Roosevelt Street.

Freddie Wells (Courtesy: Florence County Detention Center)

His brother, Freddie Wells, 66, of Florence, also was charged with murder, armed robbery, and criminal conspiracy.

The coroner has identified the victim as Leo Junior Brockington, 47, of Florence. An autopsy has been scheduled at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Both of the Wells brothers remain in the Florence County Detention Center without bond.