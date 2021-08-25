Former owner of NC gun show sentenced for firearm charges

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The former owner of the S & D Gun Show was sentenced to a year in prison and three years probation for firearms and ammunition charges.

The United States Attorney’s Office Eastern District of North Carolina reported Sherwood Watson Caraway, 62, plead guilty and was convicted of possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon. In addition to jail time, Caraway was fined $10,000 and ordered to forfeit all of his firearms and ammunition.

Court documents and information presented in court said Caraway, 62, had previously been convicted for illegally dealing firearms without a license in 2005. At that time, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said he owned and operated S&D Show Promotions, Inc. The gun and knife show production company holds events throughout Eastern North Carolina.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Caraway continued to operate the gun show despite his conviction not allowing him to.

Investigations in 2016 and 2017 found Caraway also possessed multiple firearms at his home in Merritt, North Carolina, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. During a 2017 search of his home, detectives with the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office found several rifles, shotguns, and handguns, along with thousands of rounds of ammunition.

In total the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives seized 40 of Caraway’s firearms. They found 33 of those at a home belonging to his daughter.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Caraway sold his interest in the gun shows in 2020 after pleading guilty in 2019.