Former Panthers QB and NFL MVP Cam Newton cut by Patriots: Sources

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The New England Patriots have cut quarterback Cam Newton ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. roster cut deadline, according to the Boston Globe.

The former Panthers quarterback and NFL MVP was signed last season by New England to replace Tom Brady, who left for Tampa Bay, where he led his team to a win in last year’s Super Bowl.

With Newton gone, rookie Mac Jones will be the Patriot’s starting quarterback.

Newton started each of New England’s three preseason games, but also missed five days of practice leading into Sunday’s exhibition finale after a “misunderstanding” of NFL COVID-19 protocols. It required Newton to sit out a mandatory five-day waiting period for unvaccinated players after he attended an out-of-town doctor’s appointment.

Newton, 32, was selected by the Panthers as the first overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft out of Auburn. He was currently under a one-year, $1.5 million base salary contract. The Panthers ultimately decided to extend Newton in 2015, awarding him a 5-year, $104 million deal.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.