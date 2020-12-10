WATCH: Former SC Governor David Beasley to accept Nobel Peace prize on behalf of World Food Program

FILE – In this Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018 file photo, David Beasley, the executive director of the World Food Program, speaks to The Associated Press during an interview in Rome. The World Food Program has won the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize for its efforts to combat hunger and food insecurity around the globe. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, file)

(WBTW) – Former South Carolina Governor David Beasley will be honored Thursday with the Nobel Peace Prize on behalf of the United Nations World Food Program (WFP).

Beasley is the current executive director of the WFP and will be accepting the Nobel Peace Prize award at 7 a.m. in a virtual ceremony at the organization’s headquarters in Rome, Italy.

Beasley is a South Carolina native and graduated from the University of South Carolina before serving as a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives. He later served as governor.

Now, as executive director of the WFP, Beasley works to combat the global hunger and bring awareness to the ongoing crisis of food insecurity.

