Former SC Governor David M. Beasley tests positive for coronavirus

Former South Carolina Governor David M. Beasley has tested positive for coronavirus after returning from a trip to Canada this past weekend.

Beasley told News13’s Nicole Boone he was tested at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence on Monday and got the positive results on Thursday afternoon. “Let everyone know I’m doing really well,” he said. “I’ve been quarantined since this weekend to be safe.”

Beasley said he took an early decision to go into self-quarantine five days ago after he felt unwell following an official trip to Canada. “So far, my symptoms have been relatively light, and I am in good spirits. I am lucky to be close to my family and I have access to excellent medical support.”

Beasley urged those working at the World Food Programme, where he is the executive director, to trace back to anyone who might have been in close contact with him. He has been reaching out to alert everyone he’s been in contact with to let them know they, too, might be infected.

Beasley is working from his home in South Carolina.