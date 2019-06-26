Former SC officer misses service call during sexual encounter, indictment says

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A grand jury indicted a former South Carolina police officer.

According to the indictments, Michael D. Stoneman, 31, of Landrum, has been accused of missing a police call while having sex on the job.

The indictments also said Stoneman sent threatening text messages and sexually graphic photos to a woman while on duty. The indictments went on to say Stoneman had sex on multiple occasions while on the job, including once missing a call for service.

According to the indictments, the misconduct happened between October 1, 2016 and December 1, 2017.

Stoneman resigned from his job as a Landrum Police officer last October, according to SC Criminal Justice Academy Records.

He has been charged with misconduct in office and unlawful communication.

Stoneman was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center Friday.