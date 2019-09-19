Former SC principal charged with killing his wife, dumping her body after he reported her as missing

Breaking News Alert
SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCBD) -A South Carolina man has been charged with killing his wife after reporting her as missing.

James Stan Yarborough is now in jail after police say he killed his wife and dumped her body. On Tuesday, Summerville Police were called to the Yarborough home on Waring Street.

Investigations then responded to a rural area in Dorchester County, where they found the body of Karan Yarborough in the woods.

Neighbors of the Yarboroughs say they remember Karen Fondly. “She just had an incredible smile,” said neighbor Ken Boleman. “You know it’s hard to believe that any of my neighbors could be gone at any time.”

Yarborough has three pending charges, including murder, obstruction of justice and weapons violations. He was principal at Summerville High in the early 1990s.

The investigation is ongoing.

