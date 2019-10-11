Former school bus driver in SC gets 22 years for criminal sexual conduct with 14-year-old

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that a former school bus driver has been sentenced to 22 years in prison after impregnating a 14-year-old girl who rode his bus.

Kevin Michael Wesley, Jr. pleaded guilty on Monday to sexual exploitation of a minor, third-degree. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison on the charge of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, third-degree and 10 years in prison on the charge of sexual exploitation of a minor. The sentences will run consecutively for a total of 22 years in prison.

“If there ever was a case for sexual exploitation of a minor, this is it,” Attorney General Wilson said. “Children and their parents should be able to count on their bus driver and here they could not.”

The news release stated that during the 2014-2015 school year, Wesley was a school bus driver for Sedgefield Middle School. At some point during that school year, Wesley took an interest in an eighth-grade girl who rode his bus to and from school each day. Officials added that he bought a cell phone for the child so they could have conversations when she wasn’t on this school bus.

The press release added that in the summer of 2015, Wesley encouraged the then 14-year-old child to sneak out of her parents’ house in the middle of the night to visit him at his apartment so he could have sexual intercourse with her. He had sexual relations with the 14-year-old at his apartment at least 10 times. In the month of February of 2016, she discovered that she was pregnant.

Wesley continued his conversations with the victim over the course of her pregnancy through text message, and, on several occasions, asked her to send him explicit images. A forensic examination of the cell phone that he gave his victim shows that he did receive many explicit images of the child victim, the report added.

In September of 2016, the victim gave birth to her son. In his interview with the City of Charleston Police Department, Wesley confessed to having sex with the child victim.