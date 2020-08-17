Former Tigers support Clemson basketball Hall of Famer after amputation

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA)- Sharone Wright came into Clemson as a McDonald’s All-American and played four years in the NBA for the Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers.

This last year he went through several surgeries to have his leg amputated after suffering from compartment syndrome.

Now, he’s having to reshape his whole life.

“With me being an NBA player and stuff all of a sudden you can’t do those things no more,” Wright said. “Like, from my standpoint, I can’t even walk. So that part, it gets really hard.”

Wright said the financial burden after all the surgeries is overwhelming.

However, after hearing what he is going through, the Clemson Family is coming together on Monday to play in a golf tournament to lift some of those costs.

The event is organized by former Clemson S.I.D. Tim Bourret, and a lot of the participants in the tournament are Wright’s former teammates and coaches.

Wright said they have no idea how much this means to him.

“I would say thank you. This is the toughest thing that I could ever go through,” Wright said. “To have people really go over their back for me, that says a lot.”

Sharone is not able to go to the tournament due to COVID-19 and his condition, but his former basketball family says they are honored to represent him.

Several former Clemson football players will be there as well.

Out of all the ones attending, Wright said he hopes that former running back C.J. Spiller takes home the trophy.

26 Jan 1994: Center Sharone Wright of the Clemson Tigers (right) sinks the ball as Maryland Terrapins Keith Booth looks on during a game. Mandatory Credit: Doug Pensinger /Allsport

