Former TSA official sentenced for stealing from workers comp

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A former lead transportation security officer with the Transportation Security Administration has been sentenced to more than a year in prison for stealing from the federal Workers Compensation program.

Evidence presented in court showed Emmanuel Papas, 52, of Myrtle Beach, was injured on the job in 2004, when he served with the TSA at the Newark International Liberty Airport. Due to these injuries, Papas began receiving federal worker’s compensation benefits.

A subsequent federal investigation by TSA agents revealed that Papas was improperly receiving benefits because he was actively working at granite shops in the Myrtle Beach area from March 2009 through February 2020.

Surveillance showed Papas working, interviews with various granite business employees confirmed that he worked at three Myrtle Beach-area retail granite shops, and deposits into Papas’ bank account showed income from Myrtle Beach-area granite businesses.

The investigation also revealed that Papas disguised his income by having his earnings either paid in cash or with checks made payable in his family members’ names.

Papas, who ultimately confessed, also completed at least eight federal forms attesting that he had no outside income and was, thus, eligible to continue to receive his benefits. The total loss to the federal government was just under $150,000.

Papas was sentenced to one year and one day of imprisonment, to be followed by three years of supervised release. Additionally, Papas was ordered to pay restitution of $148,982.42.