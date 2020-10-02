Former Vice President Biden offers sympathy after President Trump tests positive for coronavirus

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) -- A former Fort Bragg soldier has been charged, along with 10 others, for arranging fraudulent marriages between U.S. Army soldiers and immigrants to help them evade U.S. immigration laws.

According to an indictment, former soldier Ebenezer Yeboah Asane, 37, operating at Asane's home in Fayetteville, planned and organized the sham marriages of foreign nationals to U.S. Army soldiers based at Fort Bragg.