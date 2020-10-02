Former Vice President Biden offers sympathy after President Trump tests positive for coronavirus

by: FOX8 Digital Desk

Joe Biden, former vice president and President Donald Trump’s rival in the 2020 presidential election, has tweeted out his sympathies after the president and first lady tested positive for the coronavirus.

Biden wrote:

Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family.

