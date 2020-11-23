Former youth minster for North Myrtle Beach church charged with multiple sex crimes involving a minor

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The former director of youth for Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church has been charged with multiple sex crimes involving minors, according to the church.

“I regret to have to inform you that Jacob Ouellette, director of youth ministry at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church and former employee at Holy Trinity Catholic School, has been arrested in connection with a multi-jurisdictional investigation targeting sexual exploitation of minors via the internet,” the church said on their website.

Jacob Ouellette, 24, has been charged with two counts of criminal solicitation of a minor, one count of sexual exploitation of a minor – first degree and criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 16-years-old – second degree. He is being held at Al Cannon Detention Center.

Soon after learning about Ouellette’s arrest, the church placed him on administrative leave, according to the church.

Ouellette, according to the church, has been working at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church since August 2019. He volunteered at Holy Trinity Catholic School from 2016 – 2018 before being hired in October 2018. Additionally, he volunteered at St. Andrew Catholic School for several months in 2019.

“Ouellette passed a criminal history screening, signed the diocesan required code-of-conduct, signed an acknowledgement of the diocese’s policy concerning allegations of sexual misconduct and completed sex abuse prevention training before he was allowed to work with diocesan youth,” the church said.

You can read the full statement from the church here.

LATEST HEADLINES: