Fosters needed to bottle feed pups for rescue dog without enough milk

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence Humane Society is looking for volunteers willing to foster two or three puppies after their emaciated momma gave birth.

Due to the rescued dog’s condition, she doesn’t have enough milk, the humane society posted on its Facebook page on Tuesday. The dog was found chained without shelter, starving and pregnant.

“Many thanks to City of Florence Animal Control for rescuing this sweet momma dog and bringing her to the shelter,” the post reads. She successfully birthed 12 puppies on Monday night.

Volunteers will need to be willing to bottle feed the babies every two to three hours. If you are able to foster, email boswell.jayne@gmail.com or call 843-229-77900.