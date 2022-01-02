Foul play suspected after officers respond to death investigation in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – The Florence Police Department and the Florence County Coroner’s Office are investigating after responding to a death investigation.
According to Captain Mike Brandt with Florence PD, foul play is suspected.
Officers responded Sunday evening with EMS and the Florence Fire Department to a residence on Waverly Avenue for a report of a deceased person.
That’s all the information law enforcement has released.
Contact Sgt. Cantey of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or jcantey@cityofflorence.com with information.
Stick with News13 for updates.