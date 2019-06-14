Four charged after armed robbery at Wayfarer Motel in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) –Four people were arrested in connection to an armed robbery at a motel in Myrtle Beach.

It happened on May 1st at the Wayfarer Motel on Ocean Boulevard. According to arrest warrants and incident reports, three people went into a room at the motel, pulled out guns and demanded money from the victims inside. Another person waited outside in a getaway car, according to an arrest warrant.

An incident report News13 was able to obtain from the Myrtle Beach Police Department using the Freedom of Information Act lists four suspects:

Dionte Donald Brown, 21, charged with: Armed robbery, Robbery while armed with a deadly weapon, Kidnapping, Possession of a weapon during a violent crime, Unlawful carrying of pistol, Sale or delivery of pistol, Possession of one gram of ice, crank or crack cocaine – 1 st offense, Manuf,, poss of other sub. in sch I, IIII or PWID

offense, Manuf,, poss of other sub. in sch I, IIII or PWID David Giovani Boseman, 23, charged with: Armed robbery, Robbery while armed with a deadly weapon, Kidnapping, Possession of a weapon during a violent crime, Sale or delivery of a pistol to certain persons unlawful, Manuf,, poss of other sub. in sch I, IIII or PWID – 1 st offense, Unlawful carrying of pistol

offense, Unlawful carrying of pistol Nadia Morgan Hickman, 21, charged with: Armed robbery, robbery while armed or allegedly armed w/deadly weapon, Kidnapping, Possession of weapon during violent crime, Man. or possession of schedule IV drugs W.I.T.D – 1 st offense, Unlawful carrying of pistol

offense, Unlawful carrying of pistol Nigeria Miellet Brown, 22, charged with: Robbery/Armed robbery, Robbery while armed or allegedly armed, Kidnapping, Poss. Weapon during violent crime

David Giovani Boseman (Photo from: JRLDC)

Nadia Morgan Hickman (Photo from: JRLDC)

Dionte Donald Brown (Photo from: JRLDC)

Nigeria Miellet Brown (Photo from: Myrtle Beach Police Dept.)



According to that incident report, police responded to the call around 5:25 p.m. on May 1st. The responding officer spoke with the victims who said they allowed the suspects into their room. The victims told police the suspects then pulled out guns, held them against their will and robbed them.

Police were able to watch what happened on surveillance video, according to the report.

The report says the suspects ran down the stairs into a silver Chevy Impala and drove away on Flagg Street. The car was located a short time later at a Dollar General store on 3rd Avenue S, according to the incident report.

All of the suspects are charged with armed robbery, possession of a handgun during the commission of a violent crime and two counts of kidnapping, according to the incident report. The incident report also says two of the suspects had been previously convicted of robbery and are therefore also charged with possession of a firearm by persons unlawful.

