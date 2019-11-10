Highway 501 crash leaves four people hurt; causes delays in Conway

CONWAY (WBTW) – Officials are on scene of an accident in the area of Highway 501 and East Cox Ferry Road in Conway.

All lanes of traffic are blocked heading north and two lanes are closed heading south, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation’s website.





According to a post on Facebook by the Conway Police Department, two vehicles are involved and four people are being taken to the hospital with injuries. A helicopter is on scene for transport.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Conway Fire and Conway Police are responding to this crash.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Count on News13 for updates.