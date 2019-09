CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Four people were taken to the hospital after a crash Friday afternoon on Highway 9,

According to Horry County Fire Rescue, the crash happened at around 4:30 p.m. Friday on Highway 9 and Pine Needle Drive. Two vehicles were involved in the crash and at least one person was entrapped. Four people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Courtesy: HCFR

Courtesy: HCFR

Courtesy: HCFR

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.