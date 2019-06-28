4th of July fireworks, parades, 5Ks in the Myrtle Beach area

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW): Here is a list of fireworks shows, parades, 5K runs and other events in the News13 viewing area on the Fourth:

Barefoot Landing 4th of July Fireworks: Barefoot Landing will be lighting up the night sky over the lake to celebrate the 4th of July. 4898 Hwy 17 S, North Myrtle Beach, SC.

Broadway at the Beach: 4th of July Fireworks Extravaganza will light up the skies over Lake Broadway for a Fireworks Extravaganza beginning at 10 p.m. (Weather permitting).

Beach Ball Drop on The Avenue: The first ever 4th of July Beach Ball Drop at Broadway at the Beach. They will drop more than 2,500 beach balls from above The Avenue at 5 p.m.

Cherry Grove Pier 4th of July Fireworks: Free fireworks show at the Cherry Grove fishing pier. Starting around 9:30 p.m.

Georgetown, Fourth of July Concert & Fireworks: at the Kaminski House Museum with a patriotic concert by the Indigo Choral Society – followed by fireworks

Grande Dunes Golf Cart Parade & Contest: Start lining up at 9:15 a.m. at the Members Club in Grande Dunes for the Golf Cart Parade and roll out around 9:30 a.m. with the Car Club leading.

Murrells Inlet Boat Parade: The parade will start at Garden City Point and goes past the Marshwalk all the way to Morse Park Landing. Starts at 9 a.m.

Murrells Inlet Fourth of July Fireworks on the MarshWalk: A dazzling fireworks show for the 4th of July over the Murrells Inlet MarshWalk at 10 p.m.. The show will last approximately 20 minutes. 4025 Hwy 17 Business, Murrells Inlet.

Pawleys Island: 4th of July Parade in Pawleys Island. Create your own float and register, if you’d like. Just decorate your golf cart, car, boat. From 10 a.m. to noon July 4.



Pelicans Independence Day Fireworks: after the game at 1251 21st Avenue North, Myrtle Beach.

Red White and Blue 5K: Barefoot Landing, N Myrtle Beach. 5 a.m. This will be a double loop course through one of the premier outdoor destinations in South Carolina. 4898 Hwy 17 S, North Myrtle Beach.

Surfside Beach July 4th Celebration: From 6 to 10 p.m. at Surfside Pier, near the intersection of Surfside Drive and Ocean Boulevard. Live entertainment and family fun.

10th Annual Myrtle Beach Independence Day 5K: Race starts at 7:30 a.m. at the Market Common at 1150 Farrow Parkway. Packet pickup is on Tuesday at Black Dog Running Center from 5 to 7 p.m.

10th Annual ‘Salute From the Shore’ Flyover: Starting in North Carolina, this spectacular aerial display heads south along the coast, past the Grand Strand, before ending in Hilton Head Island. Seen from your nearby beach access point at about 1 p.m.

4th of July Cupcake Eating Contest: Croissants Bistro & Bakery will host its 8th Annual 4th of July Cupcake Eating Contest & Festival on July 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 8201 Marina Pkwy, Myrtle Beach.

Community 4th of July Celebration and Fireworks: July 4 at 6 p.m. at Mechanicsville Baptist Church in Darlington.

Hartsville: Prestwood County Club Annual 4th of July Celebration at Prestwood Country Club. Events start at 10 a.m. and include inflatables, boat and bike parades, ice cream, and cook out. Members only event, visiting out of town guests also welcome.

