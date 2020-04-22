Fourth person arrested in 2018 Longs Food Lion murder

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A fourth person has been charged in the Longs Food Lion murder case that happened in 2018.

Julius Thomas Stephens, 24, of Chadburn, NC, has been charged with murder and possession of a deadly weapon during a violent crime. He is being held without bond in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

On August 15, 2018, Gerard Celentano, 57, was shot and killed outside the Food Lion at 110 E. Hwy 9 in Longs. Investigators say Celentano was waiting to pick up his wife from work at the Food Lion when he was murdered. Celentano was 57 years old.

Three other men from Tabor City, North Carolina, are in jail, facing charges for their roles in the robbery and shooting. James Bellamy and Stephon Miller are charged with murder. Rodney Gore is charged with accessory before the fact to a felony.

Count on News13 for updates to this story as we work to learn more.