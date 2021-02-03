Fourth person arrested in October double homicide at Allens Food Basket in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A fourth suspect wanted for murder in Myrtle Beach was arrested Tuesday in Texas.

Tyrese Deshawnd Lighty, 22, was arrested in Texas after having eight outstanding warrants involving first degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Lighty was wanted after Myrtle Beach Police say he was allegedly involved in a shooting at Allens Food Basket that left two people dead and six others seriously injured in October.

He is currently being held in custody at the Bexar County Jail while awaiting extradition to Myrtle Beach.

Lighty is the fourth person charged in the case following the arrests of Samuel Alexander Frye, Lonnell Damon Duckett Jr. and Mardave Dawoo Hunter.

