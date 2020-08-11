Fourth suspect charged in connection with 2017 shooting death in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A fourth suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with a 2017 shooting death in Conway.

Sheprell Strickland, 30, of Conway, has been charged with murder, according to Horry County police. He remains in custody at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Strickland was taken into custody on Tuesday through a coordinated effort involving HCPD Criminal Investigations Division and departmental task force agents with the U.S. Marshals Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Jahi Mishoe, 22, of Conway, died from a gunshot wound on Dec. 3, 2017. The incident happened on Willow Road near Conway.

The following people were charged in December of 2017 with murder in connection with the case:

Ces’swaun Simmons, 24, of Conway

Joshua Spain, 27, of Surfside Beach

Rayquan Bennett, 21, of Bucksport

Spain, who was released on bond in 2018 for the murder charge, recently has been charged with 10 counts of attempted murder in the Conway area in connection with several drive-by shootings in April. The victim’s father expressed his concern at the time about Spain being released on bond.

All three suspects remain in custody at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.