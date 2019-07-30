Francis Marion ranked safest campus in SC

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) Francis Marion University is the safest campus in South Carolina according to a study conducted by HomeSnacks.net.

The data collector determined school rankings by measuring sexual assaults per student, violent crimes per student and property crimes per student. FMU had the best cumulative score overall in the state.

“Our campus police department works diligently patrolling this campus, talking to students, and being attentive for threats that might occur,” said FMU President Dr. Fred Carter.

One student told News13 his thoughts on the ranking.

“It’s no surprise to me. The students here are really wonderful, and the professors, and staff are as well,” said Andrew Westfall.

To keep the campus safe, Dr.Carter said the university has made safety a top investment by purchasing security cameras, blue-light alarm systems, intrusion guards and more.

“They’re a few seconds away from being able to access help. We’ve invested a lot of money in that, and we’ve invested a lot of time and effort.”

FMU has also increased their campus police force by 35 percent over the last decade.

“It’s good to be protected and to feel like you don’t have anything to worry about at school,” said Mia Addison, FMU student.