Francis Marion University to facilitate community forum on diversity

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Francis Marion University President, Dr. Fred Carter, told the university’s board of trustees Thursday that FMU would take the lead in sustaining a regional conversation on racial justice and equality in the wake of the George Floyd murder last week.
They will begin their effort with a community forum facilitated by FMU in the coming weeks. Details of that event are still under discussion with leaders in the community and will be announced at at later date, said Carter.
Here is a full statement from Dr. Carter: