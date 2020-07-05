ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A statue of Frederick Douglass was removed from its base during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
The statue stood at Maplewood Park in Rochester.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Frederick Douglass statue removed at Rochester park
- Debates turn emotional as schools decide how and if to open
- Atlantic Coast Pipeline project canceled, energy companies announce
- SLED investigates deadly shooting in Dillon County
- Pee Dee public transit now requires face masks