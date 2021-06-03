Free beer: New ‘Shot and a Chaser’ initiative encourages COVID-19 vaccines in young adults

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s lead health agency is partnering with the South Carolina Brewers Guild to boost vaccination rates among young adults.

According to data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the 20-24 age group is the least vaccinated group in the state, making up less than one person of all vaccinated individuals.

That is why they are partnering to provide single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines at participating breweries across the state, including several in the Lowcountry, through its “Shot and a Chaser” campaign.

Anyone who gets their shot on-site from a trained medical professional will be offered a free beer or soda. (People who choose a beer must be 21 or older.)

Some breweries will also offer the two-dose Moderna vaccine.

“DHEC’s partnership with the South Carolina Brewer’s Guild is the latest example of innovation and outside-the-box thinking that it’s going to take to beat this pandemic,” said DHEC Director, Dr. Edward Simmer. “Young adults are often busy travelers and incredibly social, so we want to make sure they get their shot to protect themselves and others while visiting restaurants, vacationing, and attending various events. This promotion will go a long way in meeting that goal.”

DHEC encourages everyone who partakes in the free beer to drink responsibly and follow any mask requirements or other precautions established by the brewery or surrounding municipality.

Individuals will be monitored for at least 15 minutes after getting their shot, which is the standard observation period after vaccine administration. No proof of medical insurance will be needed.

“Brewers across South Carolina are committed to healthy communities,” said Brook Bristow, Executive Director of the South Carolina Brewers Guild. “As small, locally-minded businesses, our citizens are our most valuable asset. If they aren’t healthy, then we can’t be either. We’re excited to partner with DHEC to expand vaccine access across the state at many of our member breweries as a part of this program.”

Participating breweries in the Pee Dee include: (Janssen/Johnson & Johnson only)

Friday, June 11: Seminar Brewing in Florence from 4-9 p.m.

Saturday, June 12: Tidal Creek Brewhouse in Myrtle Beach from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Or, if you are willing to travel to Charleston… participating breweries in the Charleston area include (Janssen/Johnson & Johnson only):