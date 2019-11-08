Free food, meal deals, retail discounts for vets and military on Monday

Dozens of restaurants and businesses in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee are offering special deals to honor those who serve on Veterans Day.
All deals below are available to active-duty military members and veterans unless otherwise noted. Be sure to bring proof of service to get the deal. Most restaurant deals are dine-in only.
See restaurant list below services.
Here is a list of services and stores
- Coast RTA: Ride free on buses
- Great Clips: Free haircuts or a card to use anytime before Dec. 31.
- National Parks: Everyone can get into a national park on Veterans Day for free. All admission fees are waived.
- North Myrtle Beach Dentistry: Free dental services
- SportClips: Free haircuts at select locations Nov. 11.
- Zips Car Wash: Free car wash.
- Planet Fitness: free club access
- Amazon Prime: $40 off one year of Prime membership
Here is our list of restaurants offering deals:
Deals are available at participating locations and can vary based on location. It’s best to call ahead to make sure a deal is offered near you.
- Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill: Free meal from limited menu
- Bob Evans: Free meal from special menu at all locations
- Buffalo Wild Wings: Free small wings and fries for active and retired armed services members
- Chick-fil-A. Free Entrée with beverage. Participating locations only.
- Chili’s: Free meal from special menu
- Chipotle: Buy-one-get-one free deal
- Cicis: Free adult buffet
- Cracker Barrel: Free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola or a Crafted Coffee
- Denny’s: 5 a.m. to noon complimentary Build Your Own Grand Slam
- Dunkin’: Free donut of your choice, plus the first 50 veterans will also receive a thank you card written by members of the community.
- Food Lion: 10 percent discount
- Friendly’s: Free Big-Two-Do breakfast or free All-American Burger meal
- Golden Corral: Free dinner
- Hickory Tavern: Free Tavern Burger with purchase of beverage
- Hooters: Free meal from special menu
- Huddle House: Free order of Sweet Cakes (deal available now through Monday)
- IHOP: Free Red, White and Blue pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. or a free patriotic pancake combo.
- Little Caesars: Free Hot-N-Ready lunch combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- LongHorn Steakhouse: Free appetizer or dessert
- MOD Pizza: Free MOD-size pizza or salad
- Olive Garden: Free meal from special menu
- Outback Steakhouse: 20% discount Nov 8-11
- Panera Bread: The complimentary You Pick Two® meal will be honored all day
- Red Lobster: Free appetizer or dessert (also available Monday)
- Red Robin: Free Red’s Tavern Double burger with Bottomless Steak Fries
- Ruby Tuesday: Free appetizer up to a $10 value
- 7-Eleven: Free cup of coffee
- Shoney’s: Free All-You-Care-To-Eat breakfast bar from 6 to 11 a.m.
- Starbucks: Free cup of brewed coffee
- Sticky Fingers: Free pulled pork sandwich with baked beans and cole slaw for all veterans and active military with valid military ID
- SweetFrog Frozen Yogurt: Free 12-ounce frozen yogurt
- TCBY: First six ounces of your order will be free
- Texas Roadhouse: Free lunch from special menu
- TGI Fridays: Free meal up to $12 (also available Monday)
- Wild Wing Cafe: Free Awesome Salad, Wild Wrap, Beefy Burger or Chicken Sandwich for all veterans, retirees and active-duty personnel with proof of military service
- Zaxby’s: Free chicken fillet sandwich
- Zoës Kitchen: Free meal with a valid military ID
More Retail
- AMC Theaters: Free large popcorn
- Bed, Bath & Beyond: Veterans and active-duty military can get 25% off their entire purchase Nov. 9 – 11 with proof of service.
- Kohl’s: 15% to 30% discounts
- Home Depot: 10% discount on select items
- Lowe’s: 10% off to all veterans , plus free, full-size American flags on Veterans Day to the first 100 customers with purchase.
- Target: 10% discount on one purchase between Nov. 3-11 in-store and online.
- Walgreens: 20% off for military, veterans and their families from Nov. 8 – 11.