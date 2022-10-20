GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Officials are hoping more lives will be saved with the addition of a Narcan vending machine at the Pitt County Detention Center.

The vending machine offering free Narcan was placed in the magistrate’s office using a grant from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

“This is something that is going to be positive for the community, something that is going to be helpful for the community, said Jason Jackson, the detention center’s programs coordinator. “It is not something that is promoting drug use or anything of that sort, and if it’s used for what’s supposed to be used for, it will save a lot of lives.”

The machine will be stocked by the Pitt County Health Department. The doors to the magistrate’s office, where the machine is located, are always open for people to take what they need.