Free parking in Myrtle Beach starting this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach drivers can look forward to saving some money starting later this week.

Starting November 1, on-street parking will be free.

That’s because the city’s pay-to-park season only runs from March 1 through the end of October each year.

Meters will come down until the end of February.

Drivers should be advised that some private garages will still charge for parking during the winter months.