Free school meals available to all FSD3 students

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence School District 3 is participating in the Community Eligibility Provision for the 2021-2022 school year.

The district will provide an alternative to household applications for free and reduced-price meals in local educational agencies and schools with increased levels of low-income students. This alternative is referred to as the Community Eligibility Provision.

All students enrolled in the school/district may participate in the breakfast and lunch program at no charge to them. Families will not have to fill out meal applications.

Breakfast and lunch meals follow the United States Department of Agriculture guidelines for healthy school meals. Please encourage students to participate in the school meal programs.

You may contact your School Food Service (SFS) Director, Valerie Mouzon, for additional information.

Parents or guardians who do not want their child/children to participate in CEP may wish to discuss this matter with Valerie Mouzon, Supervisor of the Food Service Department, on an informal basis.

Parents wishing to make a formal appeal may make a request either orally or in writing to Florence School District 3 School Food Services Department whose address is: 125 S. Blanding Street, Lake City, South Carolina 29560for a hearing to appeal the decision.

​In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

To file a complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at: How to File a Complaint, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:

Mail:

U.S. Department of Agriculture; Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights; 1400 Independence Avenue, SW Washington, D.C. 20250-9410;

or

Fax: (202) 690-7442;

Email: program.intake@usda.gov.