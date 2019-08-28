Freedom of Smoking program comes to Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The Grand Strand Medical Center will introduce a new program for the community in September, Freedom From Smoking.

The program is a seven week course for anyone who is ready to quit smoking, chewing tobacco or vaping or have loved ones that need the support to quit.

Forty million U.S. adults smoke cigarettes today and face a higher risk of detrimental vascular effects, heart attacks, stroke, and vascular diseases.

One of the leading causes to preventative death in the U.S. is contributed from smoking, vaping, or chewing tobacco and Grand Strand Medical Center doctors are taking action to give the people in our community a group-based program.

The seven week program partners with the American Lung Association to provide medical experts, counseling and resources to equip nicotine and tobacco users coaching and support.

The Freedom of Smoking program is broken down into a step-by-step plan with each session gearing closer to success of becoming a nonsmoker.

The course will provide tools such as supportive medications, therapy, nicotine substitutions, and strategies to help users gain control of their addiction.

“We found that group based exercise programs are going to be more successful in making people maintain the success and keep coming, Interventional Cardiologist Doctor Jimmy Kontos says.

Kontos believes creating an environment for users experiencing the same struggle allows a level of comfort, openness, and support lacked when users fight the addiction alone.

The need for a Freedom of Smoking program in the community comes as doctors see patients who want to quit but lack the support from other users they are surrounded by.

The Freedom from Smoking program starts Tuesday, September 10 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The fee is $50 and includes a workbook. The classes are located at HealthFinders which is inside Coastal Grand Mall near Dillard’s.

To register for Freedom of Smoking or for more information, visit gsmed.co/SmokeFree or call (843) 692-4444.