Friday night football match-up between Lamar High and Timmonsville High cancelled due to COVID-19

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – The Friday night high school football match up between Lamar High School and Timmonsville High School has been cancelled.

The game, which was scheduled to be held in Timmonsville, was cancelled due to COVID-19 protocol, according to Florence County School District 4.

Tickets will be refunded at the high school office Monday.

