Frontier Airlines adds new non-stop flights from Myrtle Beach to 3 cities for as low as $39

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Frontier Airlines will now offer non-stop flights from Myrtle Beach to three more cities.

Travelers will now be able to book service from Myrtle Beach International Airport directly to Buffalo, N.Y., Providence, R.I.; and Portland, Maine, for flights that begin in June.

The low-cost airline will offer service between Buffalo and Myrtle Beach twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays, starting on June 11.

Flights to Providence will begin June 10, and flights to Portland on June 12, the airline announced on Wednesday.

Fares will be offered as low as $39. Frontier’s base fares do not include a refund option, carry-on bag, checked luggage, or seat assignments. The promotional price is valid for travel through Sept. 2.

Two other airlines also announced expanded serivce to Myrtle Beach.

Southwest added service from Myrtle Beach with $69 nonstop flights to six cities and another for $79.

And United Airlines announced new non-stop flights across the country, including service between three additional cities and Myrtle Beach International.