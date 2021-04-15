Frontier announces new nonstop service from Myrtle Beach to Miami for as low as $50

In this April 23, 2020 photo a Frontier Airlines jetliner taxis to a runway for take off from Denver International Airport in Denver. Lawmakers on Capitol Hill lashed out Wednesday, May 6, 2020 against Frontier Airlines over the budget carrier’s move to charge passengers extra to guarantee they will sit next to an empty middle seat while flying during the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Frontier announced new nonstop service between

Miami International Airport and the Myrtle Beach International Airport on Thursday.

Beginning June 10, the carrier will offer weekly flights between the two destinations for promotional prices starting at $50. “We are so excited to offer customers yet another nonstop travel option, thanks to our friends

at Frontier,” said Scott Van Moppes, Director of Airports.

The news comes a week after Frontier announced nonstop service to from Myrtle Beach to three other new destinations: Buffalo, NY (service starts June 11), Providence, RI (service starts June 10) and Portland, Maine (service starts June 12).

Southwest also recently added service from Myrtle Beach with $69 nonstop flights to these six cities beginning in May, available for booking now: Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, Nashville and Pittsburgh.

“With their recent announcements of service to four new markets, the airline will now offer 8 different nonstop destinations from Myrtle Beach. MYR continues to be a top choice for travelers in 2021 and we thank Frontier for their dedication and trust in the continued success of our market. ”