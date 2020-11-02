Frost Advisory in effect tonight with a warming trend on the way

Frost advisory as been issued for all areas away from the beach until 8am Tuesday.

Clear and cold conditions expected overnight as high pressure keeps us with clear skies and calms our winds. Temperatures will be falling into the low and mid 30s inland to the upper 30 and low 40s at the beaches.

A cold front moved through late yesterday afternoon and much cooler weather has moved in today. It will be sunny for most of the week, and it will warm back into the 70s by mid-week, mid 70s by Friday. Low rain chances may return by the end of the week with a slightly better chance for showers on Sunday.

Tonight, clear and cold. Patchy frost inland. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Tuesday, sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.