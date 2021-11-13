Plenty of sunshine Saturday, but frost advisory in place to our west

Look for gorgeous conditions to start your weekend with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures as highs finish off in the low 70s today. Winds pick up tonight out of the north, and that will usher in some chilly conditions by tomorrow morning as our lows dip into the mid to upper 30s inland where we have a frost advisory just to our west. It won’t be quite as cold along the beaches as we stay in the low 40s.

With this shot of cooler air, tomorrow’s highs will be limited to the low to mid-60s, but we’ll still have plenty of sunshine. Fall looks to stick around, along with the sunshine through much of next week. We will steadily see temperatures climbing back into the 70s by midweek, but another cold front late next week will knock the numbers down once again.

Today: Sunny and nice! Highs in the low 70s.

Tonight: Clear and chilly. Lows in the mid to upper 30s inland, low 40s at the beaches.

Sunday: Sunny but cooler. Highs in the low to mid-60s.