FSD1 looks to hire substitute teachers before 2019-2020 school year

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence one schools is getting ready for the 2019-2020 school year by hiring substitute teachers.

“We’re looking anywhere from 100 to 200 substitutes that we can have in a daily pool to use. This will fill our classrooms, classroom assistant, secretaries, custodians, and our food service workers that are employed with our district,” said Chief Personnel officer, Nathaniel Marshall.

The district works with a third party company that make it easier to recruit teachers from surrounding counties.

“When I was a classroom teacher, I would have to call the assistant principal by a certain time in the morning and then they had to go through a long list calling one by one just to fill that. Now with this system we’re using for our substitutes they do all of that heavy lifting for us,” said Marshall.

For those in the area that are interested in applying, you need to have certain requirements.

“They will receive some level of training of classroom management if they’ve never served as a substitute. If they’ve been a substitute before then they’ll have a one to two hour refresher on that. They do have to have a test, a criminal background check both state and national and then of course proof of ID,” said Marshall.

If you would like to apply click here.