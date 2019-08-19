FSD1 Superintendent gives “State of the Schools” address

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence School District One’s Superintendent Dr. Richard O’Malley gave his “State of the Schools” address at Monday’s Florence Rotary Meeting.

During the speech, O’Malley gave his vision for the future of the district. “We’ve done a lot in 13 months. So we’ve been on a full track but we’re excited about the advancements that we’ve made and I think we’re on the right track to change the direction of this school district.”

There are 47 new things the district is doing this year, including increasing investments in textbooks, expanding student services, adding new IB students in high schools, and adding new AP classes.

Dr. O’Malley also shared how his first year went.