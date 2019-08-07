FSD1 to join E-Learning pilot program this upcoming school year

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Education Oversight approved FSD1 for the E-Learning pilot program.

With an IPad, computer, or even a cellphone, students will be able to access their assignments in case schools have to close because of the weather or some other emergency.

“We have the ability that when we need to call off school, our kids can have that day of learning so they’ll be able to log on to their computers, teachers will be able to issue homework and other classwork,” said superintendent, Dr. Richard O’Malley.

FSD1 is one of the 10 school districts that will use the program for the 2019-2020 school year. Whether it’s a bad storm, snow storm, or even a flood, Dr. O’Malley will have to decide if he would like to use one of his three E-Learning days.

“Unfortunately it’s not good to be a kid today because you really don’t get those days, but it is an opportunity for us because if we had to make up those days. Those days would be at the end of the year and there’s really not a lot of productivity going on,” said Dr. O’Malley.

Parents tell News13 they’re fully on board with the changes.

“Our kids can sit at home possibly and do couple days of work if they have to. I think that’s a tremendous advantage as opposed to our kids having to go to school all summer long,” said parent, Stephanie McLaughlin-Rawlinson.

Both teachers and students will be able to access textbooks and assignments online by using Google Classroom.

“I think it’s important for us as parents to monitor it and to support the teachers as they learn to use it and like I said it will never replace our terrific teachers, but I think it’s a great tool for them to have,” said Rawlinson.