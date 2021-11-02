FSD2 Coach H.M. Dixon remembered; “He’s going to be deeply missed in Pamplico.”

PAMPLICO, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence School District 2 and Hannah-Pamplico Community is mourning the loss former football and basketball coach, Henry Mack Dixon. Dixon was more than a coach. According to staff he was a mentor, a friend, someone who stuck by you, an ICON. He dedicated 50 years of his life to Hannah-Pamplico High School.

“As I walk these halls I think about the number of children’s lives that he has impacted in his 50 year career,” Sterling Mosby, Principal of Hannah-Pamplico High School, said.

Current Head Basketball Coach Jimmy Williams is one of those lives he touched.

“My relationship with Coach Dixon probably started when I got off the bus in this district in Kindergarten. He’s been a part of every major accomplishment in my life. He’s been there for when I graduated from college, high school, middle school, the birth of my child and the birth of my last child,” Williams said.

According to the district, Dixon wore many hats during his time at the high school . He was a teacher, counselor, and more. He also got the high school their first and only boy’s track team State Championships in 1987 and 1990.

“You would work hard for coach. He expected a lot. When he spoke, you would listen and everything he told us was something to make you better. Coach never told us anything wrong,” Williams said.

Rusty Turner, Career Specialist at Hannah-Pamplico High School, says he knew Dixon when he was in 7th grade. Turner spoke on many memories with Dixon like when he was in high school and back then they used to drive school buses and Dixon was his bus Supervisor.

“He’s going to be deeply missed in this Pamplico community. Like I said he was an icon here for 50 years at this school. So, he touched a lot of lives over the years mine was one of them,” Turner said.

Statement of Florence County School District 2

Regarding the Passing of Coach H. M. Dixon :



PAMPLICO, S.C. — The Board of Trustees and the administrators, faculty, and staff of Florence

County School District 2 are deeply saddened by the recent passing of Coach Henry Mack

(H.M.) Dixon. Dixon was a beloved and dedicated community leader, administrator, teacher,

counselor, coach, and colleague for over five decades in Florence County School District 2.

Dixon began his career in Florence 2 in 1968 as a physical education teacher and coach at

Gibbs High School. Over the next 50 years, he served in various administrative and guidance

roles within the district including guidance counselor, career development facilitator, principal,

assistant principal, director of the challenge program, and director of transportation. Dixon also

served as the school’s athletic director, head football coach, assistant football, head track and

field, head girls basketball coach, head JV boys’ basketball, and head cross country coach.

Dixon officially retired in June 2019.



While Dixon coached various sports with dedication and distinction, his passion was track and

field. Dixon amassed over 30 Region Track Coach of the Year Honors. His teams won 11

Region Championships in track and field in addition to numerous individual track state titles.

In May 1987, the former Senator T.E. Smith introduced a concurrent resolution adopted by both

the Senate and House to commend and congratulate Dixon and his Hannah-Pamplico High

School boys track team on gaining the school’s first state championship in any sport by

capturing the Class A state track crown. Dixon’s boys track team added the school’s second

Class A state title in 1990 and his track team was state Class A runner-up in 1993.

Dixon was certified with the US Track and Field Association where he spent countless hours as

an official at Coastal Carolina University and University of South Carolina track and field events.

In July 2018, Dixon was recognized by South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association for 50

years of service. He was inducted into Hannah-Pamplico High School’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 2020.



Dixon participated actively in many organizations that promote the well-being of the

community’s children and families, including his church, civic groups, and service organizations.

Dixon was a sound source of advice and insight for faculty and staff and a trusted mentor for

students and district leaders alike. He was a beloved public servant, community leader, father,

and friend. Dixon will be greatly missed by all of us in the Hannah-Pamplico community. We

are deeply indebted to him for his many years of service and his sincere commitment to all

Raiders.