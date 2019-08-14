FSD3 “Teacher of the Year” shares how she helps students be their best

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – With the school year getting ready to start, we visited one of the “Teachers of the Year” in Florence County and asked her how she helps her students be their best.

“Whatever obstacle they’re in now it doesn’t mean they have to stay in that circumstance,” Said Charm Eaddy of Florence School District 3, “that they can get an education and get out of here, and that’s what I want them to do. I want them to come back and help the community but I want them to go out and do great things. ”

