FSD3 to use new technology to keep schools safe

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence Darlington Technical College and Florence School District 3 are teaming up to help keep schools safe.

The college and school district are using the SIMT Social Media Listening Center (SMLC) to keep an eye on social media for possible threats to schools.

“Any individual could go out and do this themselves but we use a very large artificial intelligence, machine learning system to sift through, really billions of posts to look for very specific things,” says Duane Childers, Manager for the SIMT Social Media Listening Center.

“On behalf of Florence County School District 3’s Board of Trustees and the entire faculty and staff, we are so excited to be partnering with Florence-Darlington Technical College’s Social Media Listening Center,” said Florence County School District 3 Superintendent Laura Hickson. “It’s an opportunity for us to add an additional layer of safety and to put this in place in order for us to ensure that all of our students are safe. We want every student to come to school every day feeling as if they are safe and are in a safe learning environment.”

The SMLC uses enterprise-level social media listening and monitoring software that incorporates artificial intelligence and machine learning to analyze data from more than 600 million websites in near real-time. Florence School District 3 will benefit from the same technology that FDTC has implemented for its own social media security measures.