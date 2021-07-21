Fully loaded log truck overturns in Conway, closing Hwy 19 to traffic

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – A fully loaded log truck has overturned in Conway, causing a highway to close.

Horry County Fire Rescue was called to the scene on Highway 19 near Jungle Road at about 9 a.m. One person was taken to the hospital with injuries.

The road will be closed to traffic for an extended amount of time, according to HCFR. Authorities ask drivers to please seek an alternate route to avoid delays and for the safety of the on-scene responders.

HCFR is mitigating a fuel spill. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

