Fun events happening along the Grand Strand this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – There are some fun events happening in our area, and chicken fans are in for a good weekend.

The annual Grillers Cup starts Friday for the 7th year. It starts with a chicken wing tasting contest from 5 – 9 p.m. It’s followed by a barbeque cooking competition on Saturday from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. These events will be held at the Lakewood Camping Resort. This event is free to go to.

There will also be a ‘Feeding the Pumpkins’ food drive at Thompson Farm. You can donate canned goods on September 25 and September 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. All canned goods will give a delicious meal to kids in need.

“We feel like if kids are focusing on an empty belly, they are not focusing on school and we really want them to be on an even plain field with other children so that they can concentrate on school and break the cycle of poverty in their families,” events coordinator for Backpack Buddies of Horry County, Bridget Brancato said.

All donations benefit Backpack Buddies of Horry County.