Funeral arrangements announced for fallen Lake City officer

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Funeral arrangements have now been announced for Lt. John Stewart of the Lake City Police Department. He died in the line of duty on Friday.

On Thursday, Stewart will lie in rest from 2:30-5:30 p.m. at the Pentecostal Holiness church at 608 South Ron McNair Boulevard. The public is invited to pay their respects.

A city wide prayer vigil will also be held at the Dr. Ronald E McNair Memorial beside the library at 6 p.m.

The funeral will be held Friday. Memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. at the Florence Civic Center on West Radio Drive. Following the memorial the procession to Florence National Cemetery will take place at 1 p.m.

Flowers, a wreath and U.S. Marine Corps memorabilia now decorate Stewart’s police truck. Lake City Police Chief Jody Cooper turned on the truck’s lights and adorned his badge with the thin blue line Saturday afternoon.