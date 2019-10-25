Funeral arrangements announced for Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Latest on the kidnapping of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney (all times local):



9 a.m.

Crime Stoppers establishes memorial fund in honor of Cupcake

The Birmingham Police Department hosted a press conference Friday morning to address the latest information on the Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney’s murder investigation. Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith was first to address the media, speaking of the nature of Crime Stoppers and how the upcoming announcement was unprecedented for the organization.

“Crime Stoppers was never set up to deal with missing children. It has always helped us in law enforcement when it comes to identifying someone on a video when it comes to providing tips as it relates to crime. They always work with law enforcement as we look for wanted persons, but never anything about our children,” Chief Patrick Smith said.

Frank Barefield, Chairman of Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama came forward to announce a new service for law enforcement.

“All of us mourn the loss of Kamille. We send our deepest sympathies to the family. During the searching the search we received probably more tips than we have than ever before over 400 tips. Several of these tips were very helpful to investigators and we will be paying rewards to those anonymous tips that were helpful to investigators.”

Crime Stoppers received over $35,000 in donations in efforts to get information that could lead to Kamille’s recovery.

“It probably would have been probably $50,000 but toward the end of the investigation when we decided where we wanted the reward to be at $20,000 we asked people not to send any more money. We took down their contact information and said we would get in touch with them if we needed to,” said Barefield.

With the excess contributions from donors, Crime Stoppers will establish the Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney Memorial Reward Fund. The fund will provide money to law enforcement agencies with future abductions and disappearances of children.

—

4 a.m.

Arrangments for Cupcake’s funeral announced

In a social media post, Christopher Lauren Flowers and Decor announced the funeral arrangements for Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney.

In the post, the design firm stated,

On behalf of The McKinney and The Thomas family,

They would like to extend their love and gratitude to each and every person for all that you have done during this difficult time for their beloved ‘Cupcake.’ “ Christopher Lauren Event Design Firm

The post also stated the following:

If you have used your gift/talent to create anything for Kamille in her honor Please contact Chris Burson 205-593-6951 to get details of getting these items to the family. Christopher Lauren Event Design Firm

The funeral will take place Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at New Beginnings Christian Ministry. The church is located at 501 Mountain Drive in Birmingham, 35206.

The funeral will start at 1 p.m.

McKinney will be buried at Elmwood Cemetary at 600 Martin Luther King Drive in Birmingham, 35211.



Courtesy of Cristopher Lauren Flowers and Decor

An official website has been created to support the McKinney family, visit RememberingCupcake.com.

