Funeral arrangements announced for Sen. Hugh Leatherman

FILE – In this Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 file photo, Sen. Hugh Leatherman, R-Florence, listens to a speaker during the first day of legislative session at the South Carolina Statehouse in Columbia, S.C. State Sen. Hugh Leatherman, South Carolina’s oldest and most powerful state lawmaker, is currently receiving hospice care after the discovery of an inoperable cancer, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.(AP Photo/Sean Rayford, File)

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Arrangements have been announced for Sen. Hugh Leatherman’s Funeral.

The funeral is scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday at the Francis Marion Performing Arts Center.

Leatherman died earlyNovember 12, according to the South Carolina Republican Party. South Carolina’s oldest and most powerful state lawmaker, he died at the age of 90.

The family will host a reception immediately after the funeral on the grounds of the FMU Performing Arts Center for those wishing to speak to the family and celebrate Sen. Leatherman’s life.

Those wishing to attend are encouraged to arrive early as seating and parking will be limited. A formal obituary and further details will be released later in the week.