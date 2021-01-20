Funeral service to be held today for LCpl. Melton ‘Fox’ Gore

LCpl. Melton “Fox” Gore (Courtesy: HCPD)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A funeral service is to be held Wednesday for LCpl. Melton “Fox” Gore, who lost his life in the line of duty last week.

Gore was cleaning debris off of the highway when he was struck by a vehicle, killing him.

News13 will livestream the funeral starting at 11 a.m.

A funeral procession led by public safety officers was staged at Horry Georgetown Technical College and is making it’s way to the funeral service at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

8:41 AM: The funeral procession is is near the intersection of Hwy. 501 and George Bishop Parkway on 501 beach bound, according to Horry County Police Department.

8:46 AM: The funeral procession turned onto Hwy. 17 from Hwy. 501, according to HCPD.

8:49 AM: The procession turned onto 21st Ave. North.

9 AM: A “tunnel of blue” lines up at the Pelican Baseball Stadium before the delivering of the casket to the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

9:30 AM: LCpl. Gore’s family requested one last private moment with him prior to the funeral. Community members will not be allowed into the building until at least 10:30.

