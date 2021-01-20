Funeral service to be held today for LCpl. Melton ‘Fox’ Gore

**This story is being regularly updated**

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A funeral service is to be held Wednesday for LCpl. Melton “Fox” Gore, who lost his life in the line of duty last week.

Gore was cleaning debris off of the highway when he was struck by a vehicle, killing him.

News13 will livestream the funeral starting at 11 a.m.

A funeral procession led by public safety officers was staged at Horry Georgetown Technical College and is making it’s way to the funeral service at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

UPDATE at 8:30 a.m.



The public safety funeral procession for L/CPL Melton “Fox” Gore is at @goHGTC on Hwy. 501. Many other public safety vehicles will be joining the procession on its way to the funeral service at the MB Convention Center.#HCPD #TeamHorry pic.twitter.com/enia3hXPq7 — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) January 20, 2021

8:41 AM: The funeral procession is is near the intersection of Hwy. 501 and George Bishop Parkway on 501 beach bound, according to Horry County Police Department.

UPDATE at 8:41 a.m.



The public safety funeral procession for L/CPL Melton “Fox” Gore is near the intersection of Hwy. 501 and George Bishop Parkway on 501 beachbound.#HCPD #TeamHorry pic.twitter.com/VbWPmHeoJQ — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) January 20, 2021

8:46 AM: The funeral procession turned onto Hwy. 17 from Hwy. 501, according to HCPD.

UPDATE at 8:46 a.m.



The public safety funeral procession for L/CPL Melton “Fox” Gore is turning onto Hwy. 17 from Hwy. 501 with @SCDPS_PIO @SCHP_Troop5 in the pack.#HCPD #TeamHorry pic.twitter.com/zOOMCV5049 — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) January 20, 2021

8:49 AM: The procession turned onto 21st Ave. North.

UPDATE at 8: 49 a.m.



The public safety funeral procession for L/CPL Melton “Fox” Gore is now on 21st Ave. N. @MyrtleBeachFire and @MBPDSC (not in video) along the way in support.#HCPD #TeamHorry pic.twitter.com/Uqjr1k40Os — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) January 20, 2021

9 AM: A “tunnel of blue” lines up at the Pelican Baseball Stadium before the delivering of the casket to the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

UPDATE at 9:00 a.m.



The #HCPD vehicle funeral procession is readying for the caisson/delivering the casket at the @Pelicanbaseball stadium before it will head to the MB Convention Center on 21st Ave. from Robert M Grissom Parkway. A “tunnel of blue” awaits.#TeamHorry pic.twitter.com/aslgRq9Wl1 — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) January 20, 2021

9:30 AM: LCpl. Gore’s family requested one last private moment with him prior to the funeral. Community members will not be allowed into the building until at least 10:30.

FUNERAL UPDATE



The family of #HCPD fallen officer L/CPL Melton “Fox” Gore has requested one final, private moment with him prior to the service.



As such, community members will not be able to enter the convention center hall until at least 10:30 a.m.#LODD #EOW pic.twitter.com/ytGTuIp1Vi — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) January 20, 2021

LATEST HEADLINES: