Funeral services held for Murdaugh mother, son killed in South Carolina

HAMPTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Funerals were held Friday for two members of a prominent South Carolina family who were found shot to death earlier this week.

Graveside services for Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and her 22-year-old son, Paul, took place at noon at the Hampton Cemetery.

Autopsies were completed by the Colleton County Coroner’s Office Thursday morning, but the results have yet to be released.

Sources familiar with the investigation described the event as a “brutal” shooting and said both victims were shot multiple times.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating the case as a double homicide. No suspects have been named.

A third death in the Murdaugh family was announced Thursday. According to the law firm of Peters Murdaugh Parker Eltzroth and Detrick, former 14th Circuit Solicitor Randolph Murdaugh III died at the age of 81.

He was the father-in-law of Maggie Murdaugh and grandfather to Paul Murdaugh.

Members of the Murdaugh family have been named in a multi-million dollar civil lawsuit filed by the mother of 19-year-old Mallory Beach.

Paul Murdaugh was awaiting trial on charges connected to Beach’s death in 2019.

The 22-year-old was accused of being drunk behind the wheel of a speeding boat that crashed near Parris Island, throwing Beach into the water. Her body was found the following week.

Investigators have released few details about the homicide investigation, but SLED has said there is no active search for suspects.