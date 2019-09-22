Funeral services set for Dr. Emily Clyburn

Emily Clyburn listens to her husband, U.S. Rep. James Clyburn speaks at the University of South Carolina, Monday, Nov. 23, 2015, in Columbia, S.C. The congressman formally announced the donation of his congressional papers Monday to the university to help establish a new research and education center on civil rights. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

COLUMBIA, SC (WCBD) – There will be a celebration of life and legacy for Dr. Emily Clyburn, wife of Congressman James Clyburn.

The librarian, activist, and philanthropist passed away on September 19 at the age of 80.

The celebration will take place at Brookland Baptist Church in West Columbia on September 22.

Funeral services will be at Morris Brown AME Church in Charleston at 11:00 AM on Monday, September 23.

Members of the House of Representatives were told that, due to funeral arrangements, no votes are expected in the house on September 23.